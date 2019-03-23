Pak President calls for dialogue with India with a rider

Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed his desire to resolve issues with India through dialogue, but clarified that it was not an weakness.

Speaking on the occasion of National Day parade in Islamabad, Alvi said Pakistan’s prosperity must be ensured. He said providing health, education and employment to our citizen is the ultimate aim.

The President said India’s attitude has been irresponsible and we were accused of Pulwama attack without any evidence.

The President went on to add that over the years Pakistan has become a strong and peaceful nuclear power and India needs to accept this reality.

He said India violated international laws. It was our duty to respond to Indian aggression. We promptly responded to Indian aggression with better strategy, President Alvi said in a reference to the Balakot airstrikes.

It is worthwhile to mention that the Indian government on Friday boycotted Pakistan National Day reception organized by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. It had mentioned that invitation to separatists from Jammu and Kashmir has hurt India deeply.