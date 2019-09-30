Pak PM says it is jihad, support to Kashmiris to continue

Islamabad: Pakistan PM has said his country will support Kashmiris even if the world doesn’t. Those supporting the Kashmiris are doing ‘jihad’.

Khan on return from the US where he harped on Kashmir issue said: “It (standing by Kashmiris) is jihad. We are doing it because we want Allah to be happy with us”.

He told his party workers after they received him at the airport that the struggle will continue they should not lose heart. He said :”Kashmiris would win if the Pakistani people stood by their side.”

Khan overshot the schedule time of 15 minutes and went on to speak for over 50 minutes at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Kashmir issue.

The Pak PM blamed the western world for ‘Islamophobia’. He also censured India for the ‘curfew’ in Kashmir.