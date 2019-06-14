Pak PM criticized over arrogance at SCO summit in Bishkek

Bishkek/New Delhi: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was criticized for his ‘arrogance’ during the opening ceremony of the 19th SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek.

Khan was trolled online after a video went viral. The video showed Pakistan premier sitting even as the rest of the world leaders and dignitaries at the event stood.

According to reports, Khan stood briefly when his name was called but again seated in a breach of protocol.

Reports said this is not the first time that the Pakistan prime minister was pulled up by netizens after making a faux pas at an international forum.

Khan had earlier broken diplomatic protocol at 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). At the sidelines of the Summit, Khan earned the wrath of Saudi netizens when he walked away after speaking to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s translator without waiting for the message to be translated.

The video had gone viral and Khan was criticised for his “arrogance” and high-handed attitude.

In Bishkek neither Modi nor Khan exchanged pleasantries at the event.