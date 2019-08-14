Pak officially declares cyber warfare against India on Kashmir issue

Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi has provoked New Delhi by calling for ‘social media war’ against India for revoking Article 370 that conferred special status on J&K.

With Alvi’s announcement, Pakistan has officially declared cyber warfare against India by asking the Kashmiris to share videos and photographs.

Noteworthy that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence has already unleashed social media propaganda targeting the Indian security forces. It has also pushed anti-India narrative against the Centre to foment rebellion in the Valley amid clampdown on communication in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has not received any support from the international community after India decided to change the status of J&K. From Russia to the US, India has received all-round support for its decision to revoke Article 370 in J&K.