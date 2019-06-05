Pak military to cut defence spending as austerity measure

Islamabad: Pakistan military has decided to cut defence budget amid financial crisis even as prime minister Imran Khan applauds the move as unprecedented.

Pakistan’s military has said this is to support the austerity drive launched by the government to solve the cash-strapped nation’s economic woes.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in his Twitter message said that voluntary cuts in the defence budget for next fiscal year would not be at the cost of defence and security.

“Voluntary cut in the defence budget for a year will not be at the cost of defence and security. We shall maintain effective response potential to all threats. Three services will manage the impact of the cut through appropriate internal measures. It was important to participate in the development of tribal areas & Balochistan,” Ghafoor said.

Khan said he was grateful for the move that came “despite multiple security challenges” that Pakistan faces. He added that the funds saved will be used for the development of the newly-merged tribal areas as well as in Balochistan.

As part of austerity measure, Khan has moved into a modest three-bedroom house of his military secretary along with two servants.

Last month, the government announced that all civil and military institutions would contribute to the austerity-oriented federal budget for 2019-20.

In 2018 Pakistan was the 20th biggest military spender in the world with an expenditure of USD 11.4 billion.