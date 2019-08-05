Pak Foreign Ministry reacts on India govt scrapping down Article 370

Islamabad: The revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir has also garnered the political attention of Pakistan.

In a statement released by Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry stated that being a party to the international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan will reaffirm its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.

No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, said Pakistani foreign ministry.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party also reacted by saying, “India can’t slaughter the basic rights of Kashmiris through military aggression.”

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that India’s decision to revoke Article 35A, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has resurrected Kashmir problem.

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government was scrapping this article and also said that the state would be bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.