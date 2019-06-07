Pak Foreign Minister congratulates Jaishankar, offers talks on all matters

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed his desire to remain committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region.

In a letter to his new Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Friday he said Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi on “all important matters”.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister wrote to Jaishankar to congratulate him for taking over as the External Affairs Minister.

It is worthwhile to mention that tensions between the two countries worsened after the Pulwama terror attack. Both the countries were almost on the brink of war after India’s military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26.

Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 26 spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone and expressed his desire to work together for peace and prosperity in the region.

India has reiterated its stand that terror and talks cannot go together.