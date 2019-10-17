Pak fighter jets intercept Kabul-bound Indian passenger plane

New Delhi: Pakistani fighter jets had intercepted a Kabul-bound Indian passenger plane for almost an hour over their airspace last month.

The SpiceJet flight was intercepted mid-air by two Pakistani F-16 jets. The jets flanked the commercial plane and asked its pilot to lower its altitude and report to them with flight details.

The incident occurred on September 23 and the flight involved in the incident was SG-21, which had taken off from Delhi for Kabul.

Nearly 120 passengers were on board. The incident had occurred when Pakistan airspace was not closed for India.

The SpiceJet captain briefed Pakistani F-16 jet pilots, saying: “This is SpiceJet, Indian commercial aircraft, which carries passengers and is going to Kabul as per schedule”.

One of the passengers on the flight told news agencies that the Pakistani fighter pilots instructed SpiceJet pilot through hand signs to lower the altitude of the commercial plane.