Pak drones continue to hover over Punjab for 3rd consecutive day

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Pak drones
0

Ferozepur: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Wednesday once again spotted a drone flying near Hussainiwala border area in Ferozepur.

The drone was spotted for the third consecutive day by the force.

IAF pilots to fly PM’s Air India One aircraft

Maoist drone suspected to be hovering over CRPF camps in…

Tamil Nadu summit: No agreements to be signed between India,…

According to available information, the drone was first spotted around 7:15 pm and again spotted by security personnel and locals after three hours. Later, information was given to the local police.

Punjab Police are investigating the matter. BSF personnel had earlier spotted a drone entering from Pakistan’s side on Monday night.

pragativadinewsservice
