Pak drones continue to hover over Punjab for 3rd consecutive day

Ferozepur: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Wednesday once again spotted a drone flying near Hussainiwala border area in Ferozepur.

The drone was spotted for the third consecutive day by the force.

According to available information, the drone was first spotted around 7:15 pm and again spotted by security personnel and locals after three hours. Later, information was given to the local police.

Punjab Police are investigating the matter. BSF personnel had earlier spotted a drone entering from Pakistan’s side on Monday night.