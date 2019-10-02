Pak drones case to be probed by NIA

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe Pakistan’s attempt to smuggle arms into Punjab border with the help of drones.

Official reports said the investigation comes in the wake of a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force which was busted by the Punjab Police on September 22.

The Deputy General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the weapons that were found along the Punjab border were allegedly delivered by the drones from Pakistan.

He said the operation was launched by the ISI of Pakistan, ‘jihadi’ and pro-Khalistani terror outfits working on its command.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed concerns following the series of incidents and requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate necessary measures to combat Pakistani drones.

pragativadinewsservice
