Pak-based terror outfit Al-Qaeda works closely with LeT: UN report

New York: Pakistan-based terror outfit Al-Qaeda continues to cooperate closely with LeT and Haqqani Network, a United Nations report said.

The report said the 24th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team was submitted to the UN Security Council on al Qaeda Sanctions Committee this month.

The report said Al-Qaeda members continue to function routinely as military and religious instructors for the Taliban.

The UN report said the largest concentrations of active foreign terrorist fighters are in Idlib and Afghanistan. They are mostly aligned with Al-Qaeda, the report added.

The report also mentioned about the most striking international developments during the period under review including the growing ambition and reach of terrorist groups in the Sahel and West Africa, where fighters aligned with Al-Qaeda and ISIL collaborate to undermine fragile national jurisdictions.