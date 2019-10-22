Pak assures world community to get out of FATF grey list by deadline

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Pak assures world community
11

Islamabad: Pakistan has assured the world community that it will achieve targets set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) by February 2020.

A Pakistan government’s advisor told the global watchdog that the country is ‘fully committed’ to its action plan of countering terror funding.

The Financial Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh told the media that Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also assured that the country will work towards getting out of FATF grey list by February 2020.

It is worth mentioning that on October 18, the global terror-funding watchdog gave Pakistan a four-month deadline to fulfill its commitment by February 2020.

pragativadinewsservice
