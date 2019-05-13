Pak Army still on high alert months after Balakot air strike

New Delhi: The Pakistan Army is still on high alert as 300 tanks remain deployed in Shakargarh sector even after two months since Balakot air strikes.

Sources said after putting a considerable chunk of its Army along the border after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan has reduced the military deployment along the border. But, it is still alert, the sources added.

Three brigades, such as 124 armoured brigade, 125 armoured brigade and 8 and 15 divisions continue to remain deployed in this area, defence sources said.

The military buildup began after the Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy.

The Pakistan terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed the responsibility of blowing up a bus carrying CRPF personnel along the Jammu Srinagar highway. The dastardly act had killed 43 paramilitary personnel.