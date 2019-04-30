Pak again rejects India’s claim of shooting down F-16 jet

Islamabad: Pakistan has again rejected India’s claim of shooting down its F-16 fighter jet and said one cannot hide if a plane was downed.

According to reports, the Pakistan Army on Monday once again rejected India’s claim of shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet. It said in today’s age the world finds out when a motorcycle crashes.

India has asserted that an Indian Air Force MIG-21 shot down an American-made F-16 on February 27 during the dog fight, a day after Indian fighter jets bombed a Jaish terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

Pakistan, however, has consistently denied the Indian Air Force’s claim, saying none of its aircraft was shot down during the weeks of tensions between the two nuclear-armed powers.

Pakistan military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told media persons in Rawalpindi that they downed two Indian planes in the process.

Ghafoor said:”We have not retaliated because we want peace. We asked you to ask America about our F-16s’ strength”.