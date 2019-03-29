Pahlaj Nihalani once asked me to shoot in robe without underwear: Kangana  

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has revealed that famous filmmaker and former Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani had once asked her to wear a satin saree without undergarments that made her feel like being a part of a soft porn film.

“The fact that people met, and promised to guide and help me, but then I was put under house arrest. And then Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called ‘I Love You Boss.’ They had a photoshoot where they gave me a robe to wear, and no undergarments. So I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness,” Kangna said on a chat show.

She further shared her experience on the show and said, “They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character.”

“And I had this epiphany that I can’t do this. I felt like this is exactly what my parents were talking about. I actually went through the photo shoot, but then I disappeared. I changed my number,” Kangana added.

Recalling such story, the actor said on a chat show that her parents always warned her against showbiz and living in a big city. She said her parents had heard stories of girls being sexually exploited.