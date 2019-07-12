Pahandi Bije concludes as Lord Jagannath boards chariot for homecoming

Puri: The Pahandi Bije ritual during the Bahuda Yatra concluded amid the beating of drums, cymbals and gongs, as Lord Jagannath who followed his siblings, climbed up their respective chariots.

First came Lord Sudarshan who took the place on the chariot of Devi Subhadra. He is followed by Lord Balabhadra. Devi Subhadra, the yellow-golden coloured younger sister of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra, followed soon after.

At last, came Lord Jagannath in a regal procession. ‘Pahandi’ ritual of Lord Jagannath is awaited by every devotee.

With three chariots brought in front of Nakachana Dwara of Gundicha temple here, the stage is set for Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.