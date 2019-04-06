Pahala security guard death: Autopsy report reveals cause

Bhubaneswar: The autopsy report on the death of the security guard at Pahala has revealed that the deceased, Gadadhar Swain had committed suicide by slitting his throat with a knife.

However, Commisionerate police had earlier nabbed one Dibakar Bhuiyan alias Bubuna over his alleged connection in the case on the charges of abetment of suicide.

Swain was a security guard at a marble factory and was found dead at Pahala area under Balianta police limits on March 28. Cops had also recovered a knife and a note from the spot.

