Padua encounter: Maoist calls for bandh on May 25

Malkangiri: Maoists on Tuesday issued a letter urging to observe a bandh on May 25 protesting the killing of their five cadres in a police encounter in Padua area on May 8.

This was informed to Chitrakonda media through a letter from the Andhra-Odisha border special zonal committee of CPI (Maoist) Secretary Ganesh.

In a two-page letter, the Secretary of Andhra-Odisha border special zonal committee condemned the Padua encounter and urged the people to observe bandh on May 25.

The Maoists have also mentioned that the government is trying to suppress the demands of citizens regarding the solution of their problems. The government is working in the favour of various companies instead of protecting the interest of a common man by constructing roads and towers, the letter said.