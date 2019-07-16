Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao falls sick; admitted to ICU

By pragativadinewsservice
Cuttack: Social activist and Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao was on Tuesday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital here following illness.

Rao, who is the chief advisor of blood donors federation, had gone to attend a programme in Angul where he fell sick. He was rushed to the SCB Medical in a critical condition and shifted to the ICU.

Rao, a tea seller, received the Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award, from President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution towards boosting the value of education among slum kids.

He is also a regular blood donor who has saved 192 lives by donating blood.

