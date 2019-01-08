Paddy MSP hike: BJD stages demo at New Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of BJD workers and party leaders congregated at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi today to stage a sit-in protest demanding over paddy MSP hike for Odisha farmers.

BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also joined the dharna and addressed the protest rally.

More than 2000 workers of Biju Janata Dal will gherao Parliament today and resort to a day-long dharna there demanding hike in minimum support price (MSP) for the farmers of the state.

All the MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad members, party workers, BJD’s farmer wing had left for New Delhi on a special train on January 6 to join the protest at the national capital.

Later, in the evening, the party will submit a memorandum to the President of India demanding hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy for the farmers of Odisha to Rs 2,930 per quintal.

The ruling party of Odisha has also been opposing the alleged negligence by the Centre in materialising the unanimous resolution passed by the Odisha Assembly on the demand of paddy MSP hike.

The party’s senior leaders alleged that the Centre has betrayed the farmers of Odisha with the false assurance to increase the MSP of paddy. Besides, the Prime Minister had no time to discuss the issue with the members of the all-party House Committee of the State Assembly.

They also alleged that the BJP-ruled States are receiving assistance during natural calamity but, the Centre is showing a step-motherly attitude towards Odisha in the time of need.