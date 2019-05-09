Pacer Jhye Richardson out of Australia’s World Cup Squad

Sydney: Australia’s fast bowler Jhye Richardson has been dropped out of the World Cup on Wednesday after from a shoulder injury in time.

The decision was taken after scans showed that Richardson’s right shoulder, that was dislocated while fielding during a limited-overs international against Pakistan in March, did not recover adequately.

While Richardson was named in their 15-man World Cup squad even after the injury, after recent scans and testing conducted with Australia’s medical staff, it was evident that Richardson would not be ready in time for the World Cup.

However, Kane Richardson has been called up as a replacement.

Kane Richardson has been drafted into the Australia squad to join a pace bowling group that includes Mitchell Starc, who is returning from a chest injury this week, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff.

Australia begin their World Cup campaign on 1 June against Afghanistan in Bristol.