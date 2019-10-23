Ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies: Minister

New Delhi: The Centre has given ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies. This is being dubbed as the ‘Diwali gift’ for the people of Delhi.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced this after a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Javadekar said: “The Cabinet has taken historic decision to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.”

He said the vexed issue had been pending with the government. The Union Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party government had held a protest last month blaming the Centre for a decision on the matter.

Earlier this year, the Union government had said that it was likely to issue an order to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital.