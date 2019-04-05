Over Rs 7L seized in Boden, five detained

Nuapada: Unaccounted cash over Rs 7 lakh was seized by election flying squad from a car from Boden area in the poll-bound Nuapada district on Friday.

According to sources, the police officials on election duty intercepted a Bolero in Boden and seized Rs 7,26,000 in cash during an inspection.

The occupants of the vehicle reportedly failed to produce any valid documents regarding the sources of the cash following which the cash was seized.

While the five persons have been detained for interrogation, an investigation to ascertain the source of the money is underway, the police officials said.

