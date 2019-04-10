Over Rs 27 lakh seized from luxury car in Rourkela

Rourkela: The Election Flying Squad today seized cash around Rs 27 lakh from an unregistered luxury car at Mahipani Chhak near Bisra in Rourkela.

According to sources, the election flying squad was conducting vehicle check during which they found the unexplained cash in being carried in an Audi car. However, the car driver abandoned the cash bag and sped away from the spot.

Soon the election squad along with the local police followed the car but failed to chase it. Reportedly, two persons were inside the luxury car.

The police and poll squad have launched a probe into the matter and a manhunt to nab the absconding persons.