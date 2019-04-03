Over Rs 2 lakh seized in Sonepur, 3 detained

Sonepur: Police on Wednesday seized cash over Rs 2 lakh during motor vehicle inspection near Seledi Square in Sonepur and detained three persons in this connection.

According to sources, the police were conducting motor vehicle inspection near Seledi Square when they intercepted two motorcycles on suspicion. During the search, Rs 2.23 lakh was recovered.

While three persons from whom the cash was recovered have been detained, a probe to find out the source of the cash is underway, the police said.

