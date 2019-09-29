Over Rs 2 lakh looted from medicine store in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Unidentified miscreants looted over Rs 2 lakh from a medicine store located at BTM Square in Jharsuguda district on Saturday night.

According to sources, the victim, the owner of the shop named Prince Medical Store, had kept the money in the cash box of the store.

He could not take the money home as lawyers were on stir for three days demanding the establishment of permanent HC bench in the Western Odisha.

Taking the advantage, miscreants broke open the asbestos of medicine shop late last night and made away with cash over Rs 2 lakh.

On being informed about the matter, BTM police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the locals have blamed the home guards for their negligence in duty.