Over 52 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, three peddlers held

CrimeTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
brown sugar
0

Bhubaneswar: The Quick Action Task (QAT) of Commisionarte Police today seized 52 grams of brown sugar from Palaspalli slum under Airport police limits here and arrested three peddlers.

Acting on specific intelligence, the QAT sleuths along with their Airport PS counterparts conducted a raid in the slum today and caught three persons in connection with drug peddling. Brown sugar weighing over 52 grams was recovered from the possession of the trio.

Related Posts

Odisha DGP chairs SLSCR meet; stresses for safety &…

BMC offers helping hand, provides accommodation to Army…

Woman GRS caught taking bribe in Puri

The accused have been identified as Shaikh Ashraf (36), Shaikh Rahim (25), Chittaranjan Dalei (25). Police have also recovered a motorcycle from them.

A case (174/19) has been registered against the accused and they are forwarded to the court today.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Odisha DGP chairs SLSCR meet; stresses for safety &…

BMC offers helping hand, provides accommodation to Army…

Woman GRS caught taking bribe in Puri

1 of 1,554