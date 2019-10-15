Over 52 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, three peddlers held

Bhubaneswar: The Quick Action Task (QAT) of Commisionarte Police today seized 52 grams of brown sugar from Palaspalli slum under Airport police limits here and arrested three peddlers.

Acting on specific intelligence, the QAT sleuths along with their Airport PS counterparts conducted a raid in the slum today and caught three persons in connection with drug peddling. Brown sugar weighing over 52 grams was recovered from the possession of the trio.

The accused have been identified as Shaikh Ashraf (36), Shaikh Rahim (25), Chittaranjan Dalei (25). Police have also recovered a motorcycle from them.

A case (174/19) has been registered against the accused and they are forwarded to the court today.