Over 50 students taken ill after consuming mid-day meal in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: At least 50 students of a primary school under Rural Police limits in the district were taken ill after consuming mid-day meal served to them in school on Saturday.

According to sources, the students of Kedarpur primary school were served with a mid-day meal this afternoon. After consuming, the children complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. Following this, the school authorities admitted them to district headquarters hospital.

While the health condition of all the children are stated to be stable now, samples of the food served to them as part of the mid-day meal program have been sent to a laboratory for tests.