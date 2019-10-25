Over 50 students taken ill after consuming meals in Boudh school

By pragativadinewsservice
Boudh: As many as 50 students were taken ill after consuming mid-day meal (MDM) at Lokapada Primary School under Kantamala block of Boudh district on Friday.

According to sources, the school children were served the scheduled meal in the afternoon. However, after a few minutes, some students complained of uneasiness and started vomiting.

Following this, all children were admitted to the Manamunda Community Health Centre (CHC) for primary treatment.

Later, as many as 20 students were shifted to Boudh DHH as their health condition deteriorated, sources said.

