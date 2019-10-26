Over 5.5 lakhs earthen lamps to be lit in Ayodhya this Diwali

Lucknow: The citizens in Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the ‘Deepotsav’ on Saturday with the illumination of 5.51 lakh earthen lamps. This will be historic as it will involve huge public participation.

Around 5.51 lakh lamps including 4 lakh will be lit at Ram Paidi, while the rest will be lit at other religious locations in the city.

The announcement of this grand celebration comes on a day when around 25,000 Home Guards posted across the state lost their jobs. The reason, sources said, is a funds crunch that is the fallout of a hike in the wages of the Home Guards.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi among others will attend the ”Deepotsava” event.

In 2018, Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than three lakh earthen lamps and keeping them lit for at least 45 minutes on the banks of river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali.