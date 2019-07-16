Over 40 feared trapped as 4-storey building collapses in Mumbai

By pragativadinewsservice
four-storey building collapses
Mumbai: As many as 40 people are feared trapped under the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in Dongri area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

Sources said the four-storey Kesarbai building collapsed at Tandel Street in Dongri at around 11 am. On being informed about the matter Fire tenders and teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) reached the spot and carried a rescue operation.

Two teams of the NDRF are currently at the site of the building collapse and are carrying out rescue operations.

 

More details awaited.

