Over 300 Congress supporters from Kakatpur join BJD

Bhubaneswar: In a big setback to the Congress, over 300 leaders and workers from Puri’s Kakatpur constituency joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday.

They formally joined the ruling party in the presence of the party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence here.

Welcoming the 300 supporters, the BJD supremo said that he was very happy that they joined the BJD. “Their induction will further strengthen the BJD in Kakatpur Assembly constituency,” he said.

“We have joined the BJD after being inspired by the clean image and welfare schemes launched by the CM,” said the newly-joined members, Sridhar Nayak and Gyanranjan Sahoo.