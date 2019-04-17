Over 30 dead in rain & storm: PM expresses grief, announces ex-gratia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives due to unseasonal rains and storms in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur and various parts of the country.

“The government is doing its best to provide all possible assistance to those affected. The situation is being monitored closely”, the PM said.

The Prime Minister has approved an ex- gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storms in MP, Rajasthan, Manipur & various parts of the country.

The Prime Minister has also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured due to unseasonal rain and storms in MP, Rajasthan, Manipur and various parts of the country.

Notably, over 30 people have died due to unseasonal rain and dust storm in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and other parts of the country on Tuesday.