Over 3 Cups Of Coffee May Trigger Migraine Risk

Bhubaneswar: Drinking of three cups of coffee a day may increase the risk of migraine, says study.

A study published in the American Journal of Medicine, revealed that caffeinated beverages have a potential that triggers migraine problems.

The researchers opined that, patients who experience episodic migraine, one to two servings of caffeinated beverages were not associated with headaches on that day, but three or more servings of caffeinated beverages may be associated with higher odds of migraine headache occurrence on that day or the following day.

The researchers have suggested reducing the intake of coffee may lower the risk of developing a migraine.