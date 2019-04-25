Over 250 women lawyers, academics seek fair probe against CJI

New Delhi: Over 250 women lawyers and academics urged the Supreme Court to conduct a fair and impartial probe into the allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

“We, lawyers, scholars and members of women’s groups and civil society are shocked at reading the contents of the complaint of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation suffered by a former employee of the Supreme Court of India,” read a letter addressed to the judges of the apex court.

“An affidavit was submitted by the aggrieved woman to 22 judges of the Supreme Court detailing the sexual harassment faced by her from none less than the Chief Justice of India,” the letter stated.

The women demanded that a Special Enquiry Committee consisting of credible individuals be constituted to conduct a thorough enquiry at the earliest and create an atmosphere of transparency and confidence for the complainant to depose.

It can be mentioned here that a three-member committee of Supreme Court judges, comprising Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice Indira Banerjee, has been formed to look into the allegations of sexual harassment against the CJI.

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Thursday appointed retired judge AK Patnaik to head the probe into an alleged conspiracy to frame the CJI in the sexual harassment case.

The apex court’s order came after lawyer Utsav Bains alleged that there was a conspiracy against the CJI as he sought to put an end to the cash for judgement racket.