Over 2,000 school students pledge to make Balasore roads safer

Balasore: Contributing towards building a collision-free India on roads, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.’s (HMSI) bought its National Road Safety Awareness program to Balasore and sensitized over 2,000 school students of Modern Public School.

Spread over three days, Honda’s National Road Safety Awareness program covered important topics of traffic rules & road discipline to help school children grow up to be a law-abiding citizen. Since the national flag-off of this social responsibility program 9 months ago, Honda 2Wheelers India has educated more than 2.10 Lac school & college students in 90 cities on road safety.

Speaking on Honda’s commitment towards sensitizing kids on road safety, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Safety is Honda’s top priority. As a responsible corporate in the mobility business, we are pro-actively inculcating safe riding habits in society. The National Road Safety Awareness initiative is a step towards transforming children of today and a safer future for tomorrow. At Honda, we are delighted to reach over 2,000 young students of Balasore who have not only taken safety pledge themselves but will further spread the message as road safety ambassadors to their families too.”

Honda’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through an interactive session. Honda’s specially trained road safety instructors educated children about the do’s and don’ts while commuting in a school bus and cycling.

In practical learning, 9 to 12-year-olds learnt how to ride their cycle safely, or as a pillion on two-wheeler and importance of safety gear on roads. To make this learning more practical and fun, children got to learn on the specially imported CRF50 motorcycles.

Similarly, scientific theory learning module was conducted in which safety riding theory session was conducted for the kids of 13-17 years as well as teachers.

Honda’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

As a socially responsible corporate, Honda is actively contributing to spread road safety awareness and has educated over 2.70 lac people in Odisha through its regular awareness camps in traffic training parks & in schools, colleges, corporates and societies.

Sensitizing people of all age groups, Honda has made 30 lac Indians aware on road safety. Honda’s safety riding and training programmes held daily at its 14 adopted traffic parks across India (Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Yeola, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana, Coimbatore, Trichy, Karnal, Thane & 2 in Delhi). Honda also provide training to learner license applicants at its 4 traffic parks (Karnal, Bhubaneswar, Trichy & Coimbatore) & safety driving education centres in Ranchi & Kozhikode.