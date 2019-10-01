Over 20 quintal single-use polythene seized in Cuttack

Cuttack: The enforcement wing of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today raided several wholesalers at Malgodown area here and seized over 20 quintals of single-use polythene.

According to reports, as many as 20 quintals of polythene has been seized from a single wholesaler in Malgodown area and also two more quintals of polythene was seized by the teams from two other shops.

The CMC also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a wholesaler and also advised the Pollution Control Board to seal the unit. The seized polythene is estimated to worth around Rs 5 lakhs, reports said.

Following the ban on the polythene use, the CMC Deputy Commissioner has also requested residents of the city for not use single-use polythene which claims the main reason for clogging and allied problems of drains.