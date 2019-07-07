Over 16,000 people evacuated in Germany to defuse World War II bomb

Berlin: Over 16,000 people were evacuated from Frankfurt in Germany for defusing a World War II bomb, according to media reports.

The media reports said a 500-kilogram unexploded World War II bomb was found during construction work close to the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt in Germany.

The authorities have evacuated more than 16,000 people from the area. People living within one-kilometre radius of the bomb were asked to leave for safe defusing of the bomb.

Authorities said the bomb disposal could be tricky as reports suggest that two detonators of the bomb are still underground and only the back of the bomb is visible as of now.

Reports said even after 75 years the Second World War, Germany is still littered with bombs and other unexploded ordnance. Reports suggest that U.S. and British air forces dropped 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe, half of that amount on Germany.

Earlier in April, a 250 kilogram World War II was found in the southern city of Regensburg in the country.