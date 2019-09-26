Over 15 injured as bus overturns in Sundargarh

Rourkela: More than 15 passengers were injured, after the bus they were travelling in, met with an accident near Biringitoli area under Kutra block of Sundargarh district today.

According to initial reports, the private bus named “Maa Barala Devi” was en route to Berhampur from Rourkela when the driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the bus skidded off the road and overturned.

On being informed, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the victims with the help of locals. The injured were then rushed to the hospital at Kutra. The condition of many injured persons was stated to be critical, sources added.