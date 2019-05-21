Over 10,000 cyclone affected people treated at NTPC mobile medical camps

Bhubaneswar: Over 10,000 people affected by severe cyclone FANI in Odisha have been treated by NTPC’s mobile medical relief camps across the state.

These medical camps were organised at village Panchayat and block levels in areas such as Puri, Konark, Brahmagiri, and Satapada in coordination with Director Health Services.

These mobile medical relief camps are being run by teams of NTPC’s doctors and paramedical staff drawn from NTPC’s hospitals at Talcher Kaniha, Talcher Thermal, both from Odisha, and also from Ramagundam in Andhra Pradesh and Vindyachal in Madhya Pradesh.

The villages which have so far been covered by these medical camps are Chandrabhaga in Konark, Bali Nolia Dahi, Penthakata, , Baliapanda Sahi, Bentapur, , Baliaguali, Balisara, Rahanigira in Puri, Gopinathpur , Jadupur, Sariagola Village, Manikpur Dorghasahi Panasapada Paikasahi, Raipur, Narthapur, ,Pandpokhari, Gangadharpur, in Satapada, and in Rendha, Brajhanga, Arakhkuda, Sanapatana, Narasinghpurpatana, , Jagannath Patana, Barudi, Balabhadra Patana, Palanka, , Matammatpur, Motto Village, Niajpur in Brahmagiri.

The affected people have benefited immensely from these medical camps organized by the Maharatna Company, NTPC Ltd. The people visiting these medical camps have not only sought medical counseling for their ailments but have also received free medicines.

NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, is an Indian Public Sector Undertaking, engaged in the business of generation of electricity and allied activities.

It is a company incorporated under the Companies Act 1956 and is promoted by the Government of India. In May 2010, NTPC was conferred Maharatna status by the Union Government of India, one of the only four companies to be awarded this status.