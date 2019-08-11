Over 100 dead in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra floods

New Delhi: Torrential rains have caused havoc in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra taking the lives of over 100 and thousands displaced, reports said.

The reports said the southern state of Kerala is the worst affected by the floods as it has alone accounted for over 50 deaths. Over the last two days, as many as 57 people were killed and over 1 lakh people displaced in the state due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

Karnataka has also witnessed flood situation with the death toll reaching 30. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the state has been witnessing the worst floods in 45 years.

Reports said the floods in Maharashtra has claimed the lives of 29 people across the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the state received more than double rainfall recorded in 2005.

The Indian Army, NDRF and other relief teams have intensified their relief and rescue operations in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.