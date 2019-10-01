Over 1 quintal cannabis seized in city, two smugglers held

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying its crackdown on ganja smugglers, the Commisiaonarate Police today seized over one quintal cannabis from a car and arrested two smugglers from Mancheswar here.

The two drug traders have been identified as Mohammed Safran (33) and Niraj Kumar Paswan (28). Both the accused persons are natives of Bihar state.

In a special drive launched against trading of narcotic substances, Commissionerate Police UPD Bhubaneswar conducted raids under several police station limits to bust the racket and apprehended two persons in this connection.

Police have seized around one quintal ganja, one car, Rs 15,000 in cash, one driving license and some debit cards from them. A case (423/2019) has been registered by the Commissionerate Police against the two drug peddlers.

Special drives are underway to neutralise and detect clandestine transactions of contrabands, the CP police said.