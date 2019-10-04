Our cooperation in Indian Ocean is not directed against any country : Ajit Doval

Panaji: Mutual cooperation in Indian Ocean is not aimed against any country, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said on Friday.

This view was expressed by Doval at the Goa Maritime Conclave. The Conclave is being attended by top brass of navies from countries which are part of the Indian Ocean.

Doval said:”We consider that anything that is good for one country, is going to contribute to the wellness of the rest. But most important is one more aspect which I would like to underline, that we are not part of any alliance. Our co-operation is not directed against any country”.

Doval said that despite India’s geographical advantages, its size and its track record, the country was still lacking in several areas.

Listing India’s expertise, Doval said, that its skill at disaster management as well as a long range identification and tracking system, could be shared with other countries in the region.