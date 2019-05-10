OUAT entrance exams on scheduled date

Bhubaneswar: While various educational institutions and organisations have postponed and rescheduled their examination schedule in the wake of Cyclone Fani, OUAT will hold its entrance exams as per the earlier scheduled date.

As per the earlier finalised schedule, the entrance exam for admissions into various colleges under the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) will be held on May 19 at 69 centres in 24 places of the state from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the institution’s official website– www.ouat.nic.in.

While results are scheduled to be announced on June 13, classes are likely to commence from August 1.