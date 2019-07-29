OUAT Agriculture students hold stir opposing 100% reservation for AHO post

Bhubaneswar: The students of the Agriculture department of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) on Monday staged a protest opposing demands of the Horticulture department.

The students belonging to agriculture department today locked up the main gate of the college and staged stir protesting the plea of 100% reservation for the post of assistant horticulture officer (AHO).

The students also threatened to continue the strike for an indefinite period if their demands are not fulfilled.

Notably, the students of the College of Horticulture demanding 100% reservation in recruitment to the post of Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO) had staged a protest earlier.

The agitating students along with their alumni demanded that candidates having B.Sc (Hort.) qualification should only be eligible for the post of AHO and the B.Sc (Ag.) qualification should be excluded from the eligibility criteria.