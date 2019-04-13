OTV broadcasting paid news for BJP, BJD tells Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday moved the chief electoral officer (CEO) alleging that OTV violated the model code of conduct by broadcasting paid news.

A four-member BJD delegation alleged that on April 12 the channel aired an election programme wherein the anchor continues to ask questions on people’s choices and preferences.

“Shockingly, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency which the BJD has been winning over the past several decades, the OTV anchor and the programme does not find a single person during the entire interview process who has a positive word of BJD or the State Government,” the delegation stated.

During the programme, OTV continues to show people who want a change in government and are against the Biju Janata Dal, the delegation alleged and submitted a pen drive as proof.

The delegation alleged that OTV is working as the election communication platform for the BJP to parrot the theme of ‘Change is necessary in Odisha’.

“Therefore, we demand strong action against OTV for broadcasting paid news contest of BJP,” the delegation added.