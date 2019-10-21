OTET Results To Be Declared By Nov 21

Bhubaneswar: The results of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) will be declared by November 21, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today.

Soon after a meeting of the department officials here today, Das directed officials of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to carry out a probe on the errors in OTET question papers and resolve the matter at the earliest.

The S&ME minister has also asked the BSE to return the money deposited by students for the re-evaluation of the answer papers.

Earlier, scores of examinees had staged a protest in front of BSE office in Cuttack alleging blunders in the questions papers of OTET. They also demand that the board should refund the re-checking fees.

Notably, the OTET exam was conducted online in August 1st week for the first time this year after the leakage of question papers and cancellation of the exam.

