OTET 2019 examination in August first week

Cuttack: Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) examination 2019 will be conducted in the first week of August, a notification released by the Board of Secondary Education read.

The candidates can apply for the examination online from July 15 to July 26. The online fee can be deposited till 4.00 pm on July 29.

This was informed by BSE President Jahan Ara Begum.

Syllabus for both the papers as well as exam pattern has been published officially.

Notably, the state government has strictly enforced the norm of OTET qualified teachers in privately managed schools at the elementary level in order to be eligible for getting Certificate of Recognition (COR) from the next academic year.