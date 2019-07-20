OSTF empanelment of Kalinga Hospital suspended: Health Min

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF) empanelment of Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar has been withdrawn for violating norms, informed Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in Odisha Assembly today.

In a notification issued yesterday, the Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department said that the OSTF empanelment of Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar has been suspended from July 19 until further orders.

The Kalinga Hospital authorities had come under fire for allegedly misbehaving with MLA Mohan Majhi. Health Minister Naba Kishore Das had ordered a probe into the allegations.

Sachin Barik of Naradpur village under Jhumpura block of Keonjhar district died while undergoing treatment at Kalinga Hospital on June 29. Although bills were paid for the treatment of the deceased, the hospital authorities did not release the body demanding more money. The deceased’s father then approached local MLA Majhi.

Subsequently, the legislator went to the hospital and requested the authorities to release the body. However, the DGM and account department staff of the hospital allegedly misbehaved with him. The MLA then brought the matter to the notice of the health minister who immediately ordered a probe.

A four-member panel led by Health and Family Welfare Department joint secretary Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and consisting joint secretary Subhananda Mohapatra, deputy secretary Rajesh Agarwal and Yamini Patnaik was formed to probe into the matter and submit the report within a week.

As per the probe report submitted by the committee, it was found that the authorities of Kalinga Hospital were found to have violated the OSTF guidelines. The panel recommended that the OSTF empanelment status of Kalinga Hospital may be suspended till further orders.

The team also suggested that all OSTF empanelled hospitals may be issued suitable instruction by DMET to scrupulously follow the latest guideline of OSTF and all other instruction issued from time to time by the Health and Family Welfare Department.