OSRTC special offer: Now 20% discount on e-ticket booking during festive season

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to boost e-commerce among people of the state, the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has announced a 20% discount on online booking of tickets during this festive season.

According to reports, the e-tickets for all types of buses will be discounted by 20%, the OSRTC said in a Twitter message.

However, the OSRTC is yet to disclose the date from which the offer starts and when it will end.

It is pertinent to mention here that, passengers will get a free water bottle and Wi-Fi service onboard the Rajdhani and Volvo buses of OSRTC.

Travellers can visit the OSRTC website or Bus India website to book tickets online, reports added.

